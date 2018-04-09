Dai Reaches One Day Volume of $819,523.00 (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. Dai has a market capitalization of $20.52 million and approximately $819,523.00 worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dai has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. One Dai token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00014847 BTC on exchanges including Gatecoin, Gate.io, Radar Relay and Bibox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007208 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002914 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.94 or 0.00744062 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014612 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014895 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00178000 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00037812 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00051875 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Dai Token Profile

Dai launched on December 18th, 2017. Dai’s total supply is 20,590,910 tokens. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO. Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO. Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com.

Buying and Selling Dai

Dai can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, Bibox, OasisDEX, Gate.io and Gatecoin. It is not possible to buy Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Dai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.