Daimler (DDAIF) & Its Competitors Financial Comparison

Daimler (OTCMKTS: DDAIF) is one of 30 public companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Daimler to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Daimler and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Daimler 1 1 4 0 2.50 Daimler Competitors 439 1265 1629 110 2.41

As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential upside of 10.05%. Given Daimler’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Daimler has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Daimler shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.7% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Daimler has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Daimler’s rivals have a beta of 1.00, meaning that their average stock price is 0% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Daimler and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Daimler $185.63 billion $11.89 billion 7.18 Daimler Competitors $62.83 billion $2.64 billion 15.99

Daimler has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Daimler is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Daimler and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Daimler 6.40% 17.59% 4.27% Daimler Competitors -14.13% -0.28% -3.83%

Summary

Daimler beats its rivals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Daimler

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the smart and Mercedes me brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand. The Daimler Trucks segment distributes its trucks under the Mercedes-Benz, Freightliner, Western Star, FUSO, and BharatBenz brands; and buses under the Thomas Built Buses and FUSO brands. The Mercedes-Benz Vans segment primarily sells vans under the MercedesBenz and Freightliner brands. The Daimler Buses segment sells completely built-up buses under the MercedesBenz and Setra brands, as well as produces and sells bus chassis. The Daimler Financial Services segment offers tailored financing and leasing packages for end-customers and dealers; and automotive insurance brokerage, banking, and fleet management services, as well as mobility services primarily under the moovel, mytaxi, and car2go brands. The company also sells vehicle related spare parts and accessories. Daimler AG was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.