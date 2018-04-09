Daqo New Energy (DQ) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Shows

News coverage about Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) has trended somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Daqo New Energy earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the semiconductor company an impact score of 46.0357227357348 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of DQ stock traded up $4.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.99. 392,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,075. The company has a market capitalization of $587.34, a P/E ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Daqo New Energy has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $72.50.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.77. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 26.31% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The company had revenue of $103.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 124.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Daqo New Energy will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on DQ. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Daqo New Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon and wafers in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Polysilicon and Wafers. The company offers polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers who further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

