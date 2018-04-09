DarkLisk (DISK) Price Tops $0.0009 on Top Exchanges

DarkLisk (CURRENCY:DISK) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 2:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. Over the last week, DarkLisk has traded up 11.1% against the US dollar. DarkLisk has a total market cap of $0.00 and $4.00 worth of DarkLisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DarkLisk coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $318.44 or 0.04477880 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00001273 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013936 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000046 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007709 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000153 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Synergy (SNRG) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00018033 BTC.

Monoeci (XMCC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00013028 BTC.

BlueCoin (BLU) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000052 BTC.

DarkLisk Coin Profile

DarkLisk (CRYPTO:DISK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 9th, 2016. DarkLisk’s total supply is 17,888,425 coins.

DarkLisk Coin Trading

DarkLisk can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not presently possible to buy DarkLisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DarkLisk must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DarkLisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

