Dash (CRYPTO:DASH) Price Reaches $299.22

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Dash has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion and approximately $68.48 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dash has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. One Dash coin can now be bought for approximately $299.22 or 0.04446630 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Livecoin, LiteBit.eu and Poloniex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CPChain (CPC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001271 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00014295 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000047 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007699 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000153 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Synergy (SNRG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00017062 BTC.

Monoeci (XMCC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00012908 BTC.

BlueCoin (BLU) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Condensate (RAIN) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dash Profile

Dash (DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 8,000,531 coins. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dash is www.dash.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalCash (DASH) uses a new chained hashing algorithm approach, with many new scientific hashing algorithms for the proof-of-work. DASH aims to be the first privacy-centric cryptographic currency with fully encrypted transactions and anonymous block transactions, this feature is called PrivateSend and can be found on the official Dashcore wallet. PrivateSend mixes your DASH coins with other users who are also using this feature at the time, making your transactions untraceable. Users can also earn DigitalCash rewards by hosting a master node to help maintain the Blockchain. One must have a balance of at least 1000 DASH in order to host a Dash master node, this collateral is required to avoid 51% attacks on the network. “

Buying and Selling Dash

Dash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, AEX, Qryptos, C-CEX, Coinroom, BTC Trade UA, Bleutrade, Poloniex, Binance, Kucoin, COSS, Coinsquare, Trade Satoshi, xBTCe, Bittylicious, YoBit, CEX.IO, Cryptomate, Coinrail, CryptoBridge, BitBay, Bithumb, OpenLedger DEX, HitBTC, LocalTrade, Bitfinex, Tidex, Exmo, BX Thailand, Bitcoin Indonesia, Livecoin, SouthXchange, Tux Exchange, Liqui, CoinEx, Braziliex, Exrates, Quoine, Huobi, Cryptopia, Mercatox, Bit-Z, LiteBit.eu, CoinExchange, Bitsane, Altcoin Trader, Bittrex, BitFlip, Gate.io, Upbit, Coingi, WEX, Abucoins, Koineks, Kraken, Cryptox and Bisq. It is not presently possible to buy Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Dash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.