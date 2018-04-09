DATA (DTA) Trading 2.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. DATA has a market cap of $40.09 million and $6.62 million worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DATA has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. One DATA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0087 or 0.00000129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002919 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.75 or 0.00753384 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014638 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014826 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00174126 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00036972 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00048903 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

DATA Token Profile

DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,614,496,186 tokens. The official website for DATA is data.eco. DATA’s official message board is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data.

DATA Token Trading

DATA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi. It is not possible to buy DATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATA must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

