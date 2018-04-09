Datacoin Price Hits $0.0077 on Top Exchanges (DTC)

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded down 18% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 17th. In the last week, Datacoin has traded down 40.2% against the dollar. Datacoin has a market capitalization of $238,058.00 and approximately $14.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0077 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00035436 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00053222 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00012276 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00082835 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00022647 BTC.

1337 (1337) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Stealthcoin (XST) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00035589 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00441404 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Datacoin

Datacoin (DTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 19th, 2014. Datacoin’s total supply is 30,873,789 coins. The official website for Datacoin is datacoin.info.

Datacoin Coin Trading

Datacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is not currently possible to purchase Datacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datacoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

