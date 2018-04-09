Datawallet Market Capitalization Achieves $10.71 Million (DXT)

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One Datawallet token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0275 or 0.00000407 BTC on major exchanges. Datawallet has a total market cap of $10.71 million and $217,107.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Datawallet has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007234 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002911 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.07 or 0.00757712 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014813 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00038931 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00174266 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00052841 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Datawallet

Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 tokens. The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq. Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ. The official website for Datawallet is datawallet.com.

Buying and Selling Datawallet

Datawallet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is not currently possible to buy Datawallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datawallet must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datawallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Datawallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datawallet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.