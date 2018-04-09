Datawallet (DXT) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $252,189.00

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 17th. One Datawallet token can currently be purchased for $0.0281 or 0.00000418 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Datawallet has traded 9.6% higher against the dollar. Datawallet has a market capitalization of $10.95 million and approximately $252,189.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007208 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002914 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.94 or 0.00744062 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014612 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014895 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00178000 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00037812 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00051875 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Datawallet Token Profile

Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 tokens. The official website for Datawallet is datawallet.com. Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ. The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq.

Datawallet Token Trading

Datawallet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is not currently possible to buy Datawallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datawallet must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datawallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

