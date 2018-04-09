Datum Trading 2.4% Lower Over Last Week (DAT)

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. One Datum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0206 or 0.00000307 BTC on exchanges including Huobi, EtherDelta, AEX and OKEx. During the last week, Datum has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. Datum has a total market cap of $17.59 million and approximately $1.85 million worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007285 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002941 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.28 or 0.00750086 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014753 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014820 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00174287 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00036046 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00048802 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Datum Token Profile

Datum was first traded on December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 855,990,957 tokens. Datum’s official website is datum.org. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Datum network will provide a way to monetize data, enabling anyone to buy or sell stored information while enforcing data usage rules set by the owner of the data at hand. The Datum network allows anyone to store structured data in a decentralized manner, through the use of smart contract technology. Datum (DAT) is an Ethereum-based utility token that will allow users to buy and sell data. The Datum token can also be exchanged for certain privileges on the Datum network, like the ability to participate in the data market and register as the storage node. “

Datum Token Trading

Datum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, AEX, Huobi, EtherDelta and OKEx. It is not possible to purchase Datum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datum must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datum using one of the exchanges listed above.

