Datum (CRYPTO:DAT) Price Tops $0.0204 on Major Exchanges

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. During the last seven days, Datum has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. One Datum token can now be purchased for about $0.0204 or 0.00000304 BTC on exchanges including COSS, AEX, EtherDelta and Huobi. Datum has a market cap of $17.47 million and $1.80 million worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007208 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002914 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.94 or 0.00744062 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014612 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014895 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00178000 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00037812 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00051875 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Datum Token Profile

Datum’s launch date was December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 855,990,957 tokens. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Datum is datum.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Datum network will provide a way to monetize data, enabling anyone to buy or sell stored information while enforcing data usage rules set by the owner of the data at hand. The Datum network allows anyone to store structured data in a decentralized manner, through the use of smart contract technology. Datum (DAT) is an Ethereum-based utility token that will allow users to buy and sell data. The Datum token can also be exchanged for certain privileges on the Datum network, like the ability to participate in the data market and register as the storage node. “

Datum Token Trading

Datum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: AEX, COSS, EtherDelta, OKEx and Huobi. It is not possible to purchase Datum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datum must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

