Datum Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.79 Million (DAT)

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. One Datum token can currently be bought for about $0.0201 or 0.00000301 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, Huobi, OKEx and AEX. Over the last seven days, Datum has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. Datum has a total market capitalization of $17.18 million and approximately $1.79 million worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007267 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002908 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.64 or 0.00759296 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00014575 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014981 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00175380 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00037968 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00053437 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Datum Token Profile

Datum’s genesis date was December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 855,990,957 tokens. The official website for Datum is datum.org. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Datum network will provide a way to monetize data, enabling anyone to buy or sell stored information while enforcing data usage rules set by the owner of the data at hand. The Datum network allows anyone to store structured data in a decentralized manner, through the use of smart contract technology. Datum (DAT) is an Ethereum-based utility token that will allow users to buy and sell data. The Datum token can also be exchanged for certain privileges on the Datum network, like the ability to participate in the data market and register as the storage node. “

Buying and Selling Datum

Datum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: AEX, OKEx, Huobi, EtherDelta and COSS. It is not possible to purchase Datum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datum must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datum using one of the exchanges listed above.

