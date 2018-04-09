DATx (DATX) Market Capitalization Achieves $0.00

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. DATx has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $9,394.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DATx token can now be bought for $0.0158 or 0.00000234 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. During the last week, DATx has traded up 6.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007212 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002911 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.37 or 0.00762918 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014549 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014820 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00039638 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00175116 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00052728 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

DATx Token Profile

DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial. The official website for DATx is www.datx.co.

Buying and Selling DATx

DATx can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is not presently possible to purchase DATx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATx must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DATx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

