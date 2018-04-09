DXP Enterprises, Inc. (DXPE) VP Sells $291,600.00 in Stock

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) VP David C. Vinson sold 7,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $291,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:DXPE traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.50. The company had a trading volume of 128,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,522. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $647.81, a PE ratio of 43.10 and a beta of 2.25. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.86 and a 1-year high of $43.21.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 41,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 54,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 22,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaOne Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 96,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 50,750 shares in the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Stephens set a $48.00 price target on DXP Enterprises and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. DXP Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

About DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment offers MRO products, equipment, and integrated services, including technical expertise and logistics services.

