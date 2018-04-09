DCT Industrial Trust Inc (DCT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that DCT Industrial Trust Inc (NYSE:DCT) will announce $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for DCT Industrial Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.63. DCT Industrial Trust reported earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DCT Industrial Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.77. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow DCT Industrial Trust.

DCT Industrial Trust (NYSE:DCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.38). DCT Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $108.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. DCT Industrial Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DCT. JPMorgan Chase lowered DCT Industrial Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. ValuEngine lowered DCT Industrial Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on DCT Industrial Trust from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of DCT Industrial Trust in a report on Sunday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of DCT Industrial Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.20.

Shares of NYSE DCT traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.44. The stock had a trading volume of 377,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,206. DCT Industrial Trust has a one year low of $49.62 and a one year high of $61.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5,197.94, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. DCT Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is currently 58.78%.

In other DCT Industrial Trust news, insider John V. Pharris sold 3,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total value of $188,036.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,317.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew T. Murphy sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $1,032,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in DCT Industrial Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Lourd Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DCT Industrial Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $298,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of DCT Industrial Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $330,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of DCT Industrial Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of DCT Industrial Trust by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 6,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DCT Industrial Trust Company Profile

DCT Industrial Trust Inc (DCT) is an industrial real estate company. The Company specializes in the ownership, acquisition, development, leasing and management of bulk-distribution and light-industrial properties located in various distribution markets in the United States. The Company operates through three segments: East, Central and West.

