Dean Capital Investments Management LLC Acquires Shares of 10,195 Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)

Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,195 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 352,120,694 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $11,021,378,000 after purchasing an additional 7,411,891 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,709,508 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,109,614,000 after purchasing an additional 11,972,070 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 48,741,535 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,639,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987,682 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 34,013,570 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,143,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 30,401,385 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,022,399,000 after purchasing an additional 329,474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director M Michele Burns sold 12,126 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total transaction of $550,156.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 74,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,112.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arun Sarin sold 14,189 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $625,734.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,986 shares of company stock worth $2,116,422. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSCO. Citigroup raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Vetr raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.93 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up from $44.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, February 16th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Cisco Systems to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up from $46.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.23.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $40.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $196,217.52, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.14. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.36 and a 12 month high of $46.16.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. Cisco Systems had a positive return on equity of 17.77% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 14th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the network equipment provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 5th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 61.40%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol (IP) based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products, including fixed-configuration and modular switches, and storage products that provide connectivity to end users, workstations, IP phones, wireless access points, and servers; and next-generation network routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks for mobile, data, voice, and video applications.

