Debenhams (DBHSY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Debenhams (OTCMKTS:DBHSY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Debenhams PLC operates department stores primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Denmark and internationally. The Company stores retail men’s, women’s and children’s clothes, cosmetics, electrical appliances, home furnishings, bicycles, luggage, garden products, flowers and giftware. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Denmark and internationally. Debenhams PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

DBHSY opened at $1.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.66. Debenhams has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $2.86. The stock has a market cap of $389.83, a P/E ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Debenhams Company Profile

Debenhams plc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises a range of department stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Denmark, and internationally. The company offers products in the categories of women's wear, men's wear, children's wear, lingerie, accessories, beauty, gift, home, furniture, electrical, and others.

