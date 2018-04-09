Debitcoin Price Hits $0.0034 on Top Exchanges (DBTC)

Debitcoin (CURRENCY:DBTC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 17th. In the last week, Debitcoin has traded down 16.6% against the dollar. Debitcoin has a market capitalization of $61,012.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Debitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Debitcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $114.80 or 0.01712120 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007790 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003995 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005535 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008081 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00016062 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00001174 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00022241 BTC.

Debitcoin Coin Profile

DBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 27th, 2016. Debitcoin’s total supply is 25,999,629 coins and its circulating supply is 17,999,629 coins. Debitcoin’s official website is debitcoin.xyz. The Reddit community for Debitcoin is /r/debitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Debitcoin’s official Twitter account is @debitcoinxyz.

According to CryptoCompare, “DebitCoin is a community driven project and plans to function as a D.A.O. Users can earn rewards by mining or running a node. “

Buying and Selling Debitcoin

Debitcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and YoBit. It is not currently possible to purchase Debitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Debitcoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Debitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

