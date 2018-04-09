Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (DCPH) Given News Sentiment Rating of -0.01

Media coverage about Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) has trended somewhat negative recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals earned a news impact score of -0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 47.6032711072301 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCPH opened at $24.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 14.35 and a current ratio of 14.35. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $15.15 and a one year high of $29.98.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.19). sell-side analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DCPH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.14.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company develops DCC-2618, a pan-KIT and pan-PDGFRa inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors.

