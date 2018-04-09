Deer Consumer Products (DEER) versus Helen of Troy (HELE) Head to Head Review

Deer Consumer Products (OTCMKTS: DEER) and Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Deer Consumer Products and Helen of Troy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deer Consumer Products N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Helen of Troy $1.54 billion 1.51 $140.68 million $6.26 13.76

Helen of Troy has higher revenue and earnings than Deer Consumer Products.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.8% of Helen of Troy shares are held by institutional investors. 30.2% of Deer Consumer Products shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Helen of Troy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Deer Consumer Products and Helen of Troy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Deer Consumer Products 0 0 0 0 N/A Helen of Troy 1 1 3 0 2.40

Helen of Troy has a consensus target price of $99.75, suggesting a potential upside of 15.79%. Given Helen of Troy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Helen of Troy is more favorable than Deer Consumer Products.

Profitability

This table compares Deer Consumer Products and Helen of Troy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deer Consumer Products N/A N/A N/A Helen of Troy 1.28% 18.37% 10.43%

Volatility and Risk

Deer Consumer Products has a beta of 11.76, suggesting that its stock price is 1,076% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Helen of Troy has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Helen of Troy beats Deer Consumer Products on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Deer Consumer Products Company Profile

Deer Consumer Products, Inc. is a China-based designer, manufacturer and seller of small home and kitchen electric appliances. The Company develops, promotes, manufactures and sells a range of products, including blenders, juicers and soy milk makers. The Company’s product lines include small household appliances and personal care products, such as blender, chopper, juicer, food processor, meat grinder, commercial blender, Ice shaver, chocolate fountain, ice maker, coffee maker, waste disposal, soy milk maker, egg boiler, dehumidifier, electric kettle, rice cooker, stove top and microwave oven. In China, the Company’s products are sold primarily under the Deer brand name, as well as under one store brand for a retailer’s private-label programs. The Company’s products for overseas consumer products companies are sold under various brand names, including Black & Decker and Betty Crocker Kitchens, as well as store brands for a retailer’s private-label programs.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Housewares, Health & Home, Nutritional Supplements, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers. The Health & Home segment provides thermometers, blood pressure monitors, and humidifiers; faucet mount water filtration systems and pitcher based water filtration systems; and air purifiers, heaters, fans, and dehumidifiers. The Nutritional Supplements segment offers heart, digestive, joint, blood sugar, sleep, brain, and vision support products; and skin care, safe beauty, and pain relief support products. The Beauty segment provides hair, facial, and skin care appliances, as well as grooming brushes, tools, and decorative hair accessories; and liquid hair styling, treatment and conditioning products, shampoos, skin care products, fragrances, deodorants, and antiperspirants. The company sells its products through mass merchandisers, drugstore chains, warehouse clubs, home improvement stores, catalogs, grocery and specialty stores, beauty supply and e-commerce retailers, wholesalers, and various types of distributors, as well as directly to consumers under the OXO, OXO Tot, Hydro Flask, Vicks, Braun, Honeywell, PUR, Febreze, Revlon, Pro Beauty Tools, Sure, Pert, Infusium23, Brut, Ammens, Hot Tools, Bed Head, Dr. Sinatra, Dr. David Williams, and Dr. Whitaker brands. Helen of Troy Limited was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in El Paso, Texas.

