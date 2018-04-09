Delek Logistics Partners LP (DKL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Delek Logistics Partners LP (NYSE:DKL) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.50.

Several analysts have weighed in on DKL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo cut shares of Delek Logistics Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Delek Logistics Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th.

Shares of NYSE DKL traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.25. 33,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -14.46, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $705.32, a PE ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.13. Delek Logistics Partners has a twelve month low of $26.60 and a twelve month high of $35.54.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.09). Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 292.19% and a net margin of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $151.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.53 million. analysts predict that Delek Logistics Partners will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Delek Logistics Partners news, CEO Ezra Uzi Yemin acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.94 per share, for a total transaction of $209,580.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,828,415.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DKL. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 215.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 25,201 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Square Holdings L.P. raised its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Square Holdings L.P. now owns 23,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 4,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 31,719 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.62% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Delek Logistics Partners LP (DKL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/delek-logistics-partners-lp-dkl-receives-average-rating-of-hold-from-analysts-updated.html.

About Delek Logistics Partners

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products. The Company’s business primarily consists of certain crude oil, intermediate and refined products pipelines and transportation, storage, wholesale marketing, terminaling and offloading assets, which were previously owned, operated or held by Delek US Holdings, Inc (Delek), and assets acquired from unrelated third parties.

Receive News & Ratings for Delek Logistics Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek Logistics Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.