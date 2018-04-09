Delphy Market Capitalization Hits $26.13 Million (DPY)

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 25th. Delphy has a market cap of $26.13 million and approximately $882,790.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Delphy has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Delphy token can currently be bought for $0.67 or 0.00010031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and OKEx.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007204 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002914 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.01 or 0.00743818 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014625 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014875 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00176063 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00037491 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00051283 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Delphy Token Profile

Delphy’s genesis date was August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,750,005 tokens. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org. Delphy’s official website is delphy.org.

Delphy Token Trading

Delphy can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and Gate.io. It is not possible to buy Delphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delphy must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

