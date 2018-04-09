Delphy Price Reaches $0.68 on Exchanges (CRYPTO:DPY)

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. Delphy has a total market capitalization of $26.53 million and $931,657.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Delphy token can currently be bought for $0.68 or 0.00010138 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io and OKEx. During the last seven days, Delphy has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007210 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002919 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.40 or 0.00746231 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014750 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014793 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00174756 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00036141 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00047970 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Delphy

Delphy launched on August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,750,005 tokens. The official website for Delphy is delphy.org. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org.

Delphy Token Trading

Delphy can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and OKEx. It is not possible to buy Delphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delphy must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

