DeltaCredits Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.00 (DCRE)

DeltaCredits (CURRENCY:DCRE) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 9th. Over the last seven days, DeltaCredits has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar. DeltaCredits has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $1.00 worth of DeltaCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeltaCredits coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00002709 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00135794 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003565 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00018238 BTC.

ION (ION) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00034030 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00012086 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005796 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00001233 BTC.

Ammo Rewards (AMMO) traded up 82.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000033 BTC.

DigiCube (CUBE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BigUp (BIGUP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DeltaCredits Profile

DeltaCredits (DCRE) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 18th, 2016. DeltaCredits’ official Twitter account is @gladimorcrypto.

Buying and Selling DeltaCredits

DeltaCredits can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not possible to purchase DeltaCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaCredits must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeltaCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

