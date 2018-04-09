Derwent London (LON:DLN) Given New GBX 3,000 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Derwent London (LON:DLN) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank from GBX 2,900 ($40.99) to GBX 3,000 ($42.40) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 14th. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 4.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on DLN. Credit Suisse Group raised Derwent London to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,800 ($39.58) to GBX 3,410 ($48.20) in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Derwent London from GBX 2,830 ($40.00) to GBX 3,010 ($42.54) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Liberum Capital boosted their price target on Derwent London from GBX 2,650 ($37.46) to GBX 3,050 ($43.11) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase boosted their price target on Derwent London from GBX 3,200 ($45.23) to GBX 3,300 ($46.64) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,450 ($34.63) price target on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Derwent London presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,032.54 ($42.86).

DLN traded up GBX 7 ($0.10) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 3,147 ($44.48). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,770. Derwent London has a twelve month low of GBX 2,574 ($36.38) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,133 ($44.28).

In other news, insider Helen Gordon bought 858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,898 ($40.96) per share, for a total transaction of £24,864.84 ($35,144.65). Also, insider Simon P. Silver sold 3,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,078 ($43.51), for a total value of £112,593.24 ($159,142.39).

Derwent London Company Profile

Derwent London plc owns 87 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £4.9 billion (including joint ventures) as at 31 December 2017, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

