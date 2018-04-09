Desire (CRYPTO:DSR) Market Capitalization Tops $136,840.00

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 25th. One Desire coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00002006 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Mercatox, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. Over the last seven days, Desire has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar. Desire has a market cap of $136,840.00 and approximately $12,416.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,772.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $395.53 or 0.05871680 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $638.48 or 0.09478250 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.76 or 0.01703580 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $168.07 or 0.02495030 BTC.

RaiBlocks (XRB) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00186028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00200551 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.92 or 0.00607395 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $177.81 or 0.02639530 BTC.

Desire Coin Profile

Desire (CRYPTO:DSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Desire’s total supply is 1,772,559 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,637 coins. Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin. The official website for Desire is www.desire-crypto.com.

Desire Coin Trading

Desire can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Mercatox and Stocks.Exchange. It is not currently possible to buy Desire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Desire must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Desire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

