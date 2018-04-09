Desire (DSR) Tops 1-Day Volume of $14,912.00

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. Desire has a market cap of $158,851.00 and $14,912.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Desire coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00002204 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, Desire has traded up 49% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,126.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.37 or 0.05766930 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $670.31 or 0.09419820 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $121.48 or 0.01707120 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $177.14 or 0.02489350 BTC.

RaiBlocks (XRB) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00186028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00201191 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.14 or 0.00606260 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.02 or 0.02642170 BTC.

Desire Coin Profile

DSR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Desire’s total supply is 1,772,559 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,637 coins. Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin. The official website for Desire is www.desire-crypto.com.

Desire Coin Trading

Desire can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Mercatox, Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange. It is not presently possible to purchase Desire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Desire must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Desire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

