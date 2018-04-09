Detour Gold (DGC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Detour Gold (TSE:DGC) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$19.72.

DGC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Detour Gold in a research note on Monday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$26.00 price objective on Detour Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on Detour Gold from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Detour Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Detour Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$21.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, March 12th.

Shares of Detour Gold stock traded down C$0.02 on Wednesday, hitting C$13.73. The stock had a trading volume of 192,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,025. Detour Gold has a twelve month low of C$11.48 and a twelve month high of C$18.88.

Detour Gold (TSE:DGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The mining company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.11. Detour Gold had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 25.07%. The company had revenue of C$254.02 million during the quarter.

Detour Gold Company Profile

Detour Gold Corporation, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of metal mineral properties in Canada. The company's primary asset is the Detour Lake property consisting of a contiguous group of mining leases and claims totaling 625 square kilometers located in the District of Cochrane.

