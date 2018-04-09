Deutsche Bank AG Trims Holdings in Great Plains Energy (NYSE:GXP)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in Great Plains Energy (NYSE:GXP) by 42.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 560,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 415,113 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.26% of Great Plains Energy worth $18,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Great Plains Energy by 39.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 55,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 15,724 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Great Plains Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 456,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,832,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Great Plains Energy by 10.1% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 5,067 shares in the last quarter. Tdam USA Inc. bought a new stake in Great Plains Energy during the third quarter worth about $376,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Great Plains Energy by 10.2% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 918,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,834,000 after acquiring an additional 85,243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

GXP opened at $31.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Great Plains Energy has a twelve month low of $27.60 and a twelve month high of $34.72. The company has a market cap of $6,685.61, a PE ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.33.

Great Plains Energy (NYSE:GXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Great Plains Energy had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $597.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Great Plains Energy will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Great Plains Energy’s payout ratio is 63.22%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GXP shares. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Great Plains Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Great Plains Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Plains Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase decreased their target price on shares of Great Plains Energy from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS began coverage on shares of Great Plains Energy in a report on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Great Plains Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Great Plains Energy Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It also provides regulated steam services in St. Joseph, Missouri. The company generates electricity using coal, nuclear, natural gas, oil, wind, solar, landfill gas, and hydroelectric resources.

