Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,732,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 264,815 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.45% of Algonquin Power & Utilities worth $19,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the third quarter worth about $111,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the third quarter worth about $363,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter worth about $496,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter worth about $530,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AQN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th.

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $9.91 on Monday. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a one year low of $9.39 and a one year high of $11.34. The stock has a market cap of $4,278.80, a PE ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $412.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.67 million. sell-side analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.116 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.03%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/deutsche-bank-ag-has-19-33-million-position-in-algonquin-power-utilities-corp-aqn-updated-updated.html.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of utility assets in North America. The company generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.