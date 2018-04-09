Deutsche Bank AG Grows Holdings in ZAGG Inc (ZAGG)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) by 272.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 560,372 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 409,927 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 2.00% of ZAGG worth $10,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZAGG. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in ZAGG by 345.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 492,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,085,000 after buying an additional 381,890 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in ZAGG by 1,068.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 374,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,900,000 after buying an additional 342,585 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZAGG during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,153,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ZAGG by 472.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 219,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 181,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogle Investment Management L P DE increased its stake in shares of ZAGG by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE now owns 591,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,916,000 after purchasing an additional 174,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ZAGG shares. Craig Hallum set a $24.00 price target on shares of ZAGG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of ZAGG in a report on Saturday, January 13th. B. Riley lowered shares of ZAGG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of ZAGG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of ZAGG in a report on Thursday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZAGG opened at $12.00 on Monday. ZAGG Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.55 and a fifty-two week high of $23.70. The stock has a market cap of $338.69, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.13.

ZAGG (NASDAQ:ZAGG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $176.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.15 million. ZAGG had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. research analysts expect that ZAGG Inc will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About ZAGG

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones and tablets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in ZAGG and mophie segments. The company offers screen protection products; battery cases and power management products for tablets, smartphones, MP3 players, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; device specific keyboards and device agnostic keyboards; and earbuds, headphones, wireless charging products, Bluetooth speakers, and cables under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, IFROGZ, and mophie brands.

