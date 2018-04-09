Compass Minerals (NYSE:CMP) Holdings Boosted by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Compass Minerals (NYSE:CMP) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,214 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.75% of Compass Minerals worth $18,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 32,600 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Compass Minerals by 7.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,751,000 after acquiring an additional 5,163 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Compass Minerals by 9.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 353,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,957,000 after acquiring an additional 31,440 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Compass Minerals by 8.0% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Compass Minerals by 11.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter.

In other Compass Minerals news, SVP Steven N. Berger bought 750 shares of Compass Minerals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.35 per share, with a total value of $44,512.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Francis Joseph Malecha sold 1,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $99,366.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,229 shares of company stock valued at $140,895 over the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CMP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compass Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Compass Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $59.72 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Compass Minerals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Compass Minerals from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Compass Minerals from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compass Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

CMP opened at $62.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Compass Minerals has a twelve month low of $56.50 and a twelve month high of $76.65. The company has a market cap of $2,111.12, a PE ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 0.64.

Compass Minerals (NYSE:CMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.29. Compass Minerals had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $457.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.52 million. research analysts predict that Compass Minerals will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Compass Minerals’s payout ratio is 104.73%.

WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/deutsche-bank-ag-purchases-26214-shares-of-compass-minerals-international-inc-cmp-updated-updated.html.

Compass Minerals Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.