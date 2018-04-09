Independent Research Reiterates €11.00 Price Target for Deutsche Bank (DBK)

Independent Research set a €11.00 ($13.58) price target on Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) in a research report released on Monday, March 26th. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup set a €8.60 ($10.62) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Societe Generale set a €10.00 ($12.35) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. HSBC set a €16.00 ($19.75) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Macquarie set a €12.50 ($15.43) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €13.00 ($16.05) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €13.87 ($17.12).

Shares of FRA DBK traded down €0.18 ($0.22) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €11.48 ($14.18). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,110,479 shares. Deutsche Bank has a fifty-two week low of €12.36 ($15.26) and a fifty-two week high of €18.49 ($22.83).

Deutsche Bank Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, affluent clients, and small and medium sized corporate clients worldwide. The company's Global Markets segment offers financial markets' products, such as bonds, equities and equity-linked products, exchange-traded and over-the-counter derivatives, foreign exchange, money market instruments, and structured products.

