Deutsche Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Radian Group (RDN)

Deutsche Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) in a research note released on Wednesday, March 14th.

RDN has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Radian Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a market perform rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radian Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. B. Riley lowered Radian Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Radian Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Radian Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.48.

RDN traded down $3.03 on Wednesday, hitting $16.11. 5,980,524 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,669,734. Radian Group has a 52 week low of $15.58 and a 52 week high of $23.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,134.85, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.52.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Radian Group had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $317.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Radian Group will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $393,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,050,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 211.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 236,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,880,000 after acquiring an additional 160,791 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $835,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and real estate products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions; and primary mortgage insurance coverage on residential first-lien mortgage loans.

