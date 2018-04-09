Deutsche eMark Market Cap Hits $741,842.00 (DEM)

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded 30.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One Deutsche eMark coin can currently be bought for $0.0202 or 0.00000300 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit and Cryptopia. Deutsche eMark has a total market cap of $741,842.00 and $6,416.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Deutsche eMark has traded up 10.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BuzzCoin (BUZZ) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MazaCoin (MZC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000020 BTC.

MAZA (MZC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded 28.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Deutsche eMark Profile

Deutsche eMark (DEM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 11th, 2013. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 43,640,066 coins and its circulating supply is 36,658,090 coins. The official website for Deutsche eMark is deutsche-emark.de. Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark.

Deutsche eMark Coin Trading

Deutsche eMark can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to buy Deutsche eMark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deutsche eMark must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Deutsche eMark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Deutsche eMark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deutsche eMark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.