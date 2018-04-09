Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DTEGY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Deutsche Telekom from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Deutsche Telekom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Barclays cut Deutsche Telekom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Deutsche Telekom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS DTEGY) traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.45. The stock had a trading volume of 109,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,790. Deutsche Telekom has a 1-year low of $15.54 and a 1-year high of $20.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $75,742.42, a PE ratio of -274.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.71.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG provides information technology (IT) and telecommunications services. The Company’s operating segments include Germany, consisting of fixed-network and mobile activities in Germany; United States, which consists of mobile activities in the United States market; Europe, consisting of fixed-network and mobile operations of the national companies in various European countries, such as Greece, Romania, Hungary, Poland, the Czech Republic, Croatia, the Netherlands and Austria; Systems Solutions, which operates information and communication technology (ICT) systems for multinational corporations and public sector institutions, and Group Headquarters & Group Services, which consists of the operations of service headquarters and various other subsidiaries of the Company.

