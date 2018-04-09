Deutsche Telekom (DTE) Given a €13.30 Price Target by equinet Analysts

equinet set a €13.30 ($16.42) price objective on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a report published on Wednesday, March 14th. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on DTE. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €16.25 ($20.06) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €19.00 ($23.46) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Societe Generale set a €19.50 ($24.07) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Independent Research set a €18.00 ($22.22) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup set a €14.50 ($17.90) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €16.74 ($20.66).

DTE stock traded up €0.06 ($0.07) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €13.52 ($16.69). The company had a trading volume of 8,857,230 shares. Deutsche Telekom has a 1 year low of €12.72 ($15.70) and a 1 year high of €18.13 ($22.38).

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

