Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Deutz (ETR:DEZ) a €10.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($12.35) price target on Deutz (ETR:DEZ) in a research note released on Wednesday, March 14th. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DEZ. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutz in a report on Friday, January 12th. HSBC set a €8.30 ($10.25) target price on Deutz and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €7.80 ($9.63) price target on Deutz and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €8.32 ($10.27).

Shares of Deutz stock traded up €0.03 ($0.04) on Wednesday, hitting €7.52 ($9.28). The stock had a trading volume of 210,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,421. Deutz has a 52-week low of €5.80 ($7.16) and a 52-week high of €8.25 ($10.19).

Deutz Company Profile

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft engages in the design, development, production, and sale of compact diesel engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company's DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides liquid-cooled engines with capacities of approximately 8 liters.

