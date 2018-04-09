Devery (EVE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.05 Million

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. Over the last week, Devery has traded up 81.8% against the dollar. Devery has a market capitalization of $6.05 million and $78,174.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Devery token can currently be bought for $0.0962 or 0.00001428 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and EtherDelta.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002919 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.75 or 0.00753384 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014638 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014826 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00174126 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00036972 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00048903 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Devery

Devery’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,918,410 tokens. The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial. The official website for Devery is devery.io.

Devery Token Trading

Devery can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta. It is not presently possible to buy Devery directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Devery must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Devery using one of the exchanges listed above.

