Piper Jaffray Analysts Give Dexcom (DXCM) a $80.00 Price Target

Dexcom (NASDAQ:DXCM) has been given a $80.00 price objective by equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray in a research report issued on Thursday, March 29th. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Piper Jaffray’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dexcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Northland Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Dexcom in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Group increased their price target on shares of Dexcom from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Dexcom to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Dexcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.91.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $70.15 on Thursday. Dexcom has a 12 month low of $42.62 and a 12 month high of $81.91. The company has a quick ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Dexcom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical device company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $221.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.82 million. Dexcom had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 13.99%. equities research analysts expect that Dexcom will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dexcom news, EVP Richard Doubleday sold 2,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total transaction of $176,643.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,462,720.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Terrance H. Gregg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total value of $559,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 484,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,091,693.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,854 shares of company stock valued at $2,141,081 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Dexcom by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,254 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Dexcom by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,107 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Dexcom by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,589 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Dexcom by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 127,769 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,247,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Dexcom by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,567 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Piper Jaffray Analysts Give Dexcom (DXCM) a $80.00 Price Target” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/dexcom-dxcm-given-a-80-00-price-target-by-piper-jaffray-analysts-updated.html.

About Dexcom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G5 mobile continuous glucose monitoring system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Receive News & Ratings for Dexcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dexcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.