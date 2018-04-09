Diamondback Energy Expected to Earn Q1 2018 Earnings of $1.52 Per Share (FANG)

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) – Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray issued their Q1 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, April 5th. Piper Jaffray analyst D. Kistler anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $1.52 per share for the quarter. Piper Jaffray has a “Buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q2 2018 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $2.15 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $399.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.74 million. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 40.02%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FANG. Northland Securities set a $120.00 price objective on Diamondback Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Sunday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.60.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $116.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11,448.24, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.62. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $82.77 and a 1-year high of $134.60.

In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 87,150 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.20, for a total value of $10,911,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.97, for a total value of $327,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 136,431 shares of company stock worth $17,101,852. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 21.0% during the third quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 37,872 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 139.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,546 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 10,806 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 289,282 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $28,338,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.6% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 113,612 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $11,129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $517,000.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. Its activities are primarily focused on the Wolfcamp, Spraberry, Clearfork, Bone Spring, and Cline formations.

