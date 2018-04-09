DigiPulse (CRYPTO:DGPT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $43,276.00

DigiPulse (CURRENCY:DGPT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. One DigiPulse token can now be bought for about $2.53 or 0.00037601 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and EtherDelta. DigiPulse has a total market capitalization of $3.54 million and approximately $43,276.00 worth of DigiPulse was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DigiPulse has traded 36.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007190 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002911 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.81 or 0.00741253 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014571 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014920 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00173991 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00038049 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00052556 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

DigiPulse Profile

DigiPulse’s total supply is 16,718,085 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,402,641 tokens. DigiPulse’s official website is www.digipulse.io. DigiPulse’s official Twitter account is @DigiPulseIO.

DigiPulse Token Trading

DigiPulse can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta and Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to buy DigiPulse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiPulse must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigiPulse using one of the exchanges listed above.

