Digital Bullion Gold (DBG) Price Hits $0.0015 on Major Exchanges

Digital Bullion Gold (CURRENCY:DBG) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. One Digital Bullion Gold coin can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Digital Bullion Gold has traded 8% higher against the US dollar. Digital Bullion Gold has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $34.00 worth of Digital Bullion Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Particl (PART) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00177569 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00018456 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000185 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000416 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000073 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Iconic (ICON) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00001104 BTC.

EGO (EGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Digital Bullion Gold Profile

Digital Bullion Gold (CRYPTO:DBG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2016. Digital Bullion Gold’s total supply is 24,523,275 coins. The official website for Digital Bullion Gold is digitalbulliongold.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Block Reward: 210Block Reward Halving Rate: 100000Difficulty retarget: D.G.W. “

Buying and Selling Digital Bullion Gold

Digital Bullion Gold can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not presently possible to purchase Digital Bullion Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Bullion Gold must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digital Bullion Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

