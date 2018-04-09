Digital Realty (DLR) versus Boston Properties (BXP) Critical Comparison

Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR) and Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Digital Realty and Boston Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digital Realty 0 6 11 0 2.65 Boston Properties 0 8 6 0 2.43

Digital Realty presently has a consensus target price of $121.93, suggesting a potential upside of 16.91%. Boston Properties has a consensus target price of $132.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.13%. Given Digital Realty’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Digital Realty is more favorable than Boston Properties.

Volatility & Risk

Digital Realty has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boston Properties has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Digital Realty and Boston Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digital Realty 10.10% 4.03% 1.67% Boston Properties 17.67% 5.86% 2.39%

Dividends

Digital Realty pays an annual dividend of $4.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Boston Properties pays an annual dividend of $3.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Digital Realty pays out 65.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Digital Realty has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years. Digital Realty is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Digital Realty and Boston Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digital Realty $2.46 billion 8.72 $248.25 million $6.14 16.99 Boston Properties $2.60 billion 7.17 $462.43 million N/A N/A

Boston Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Digital Realty.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

100.0% of Digital Realty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.3% of Boston Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Digital Realty shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Boston Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Boston Properties beats Digital Realty on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Digital Realty Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from financial services, cloud and information technology services, to manufacturing, energy, gaming, life sciences and consumer products. Additional information about Digital Realty is included in the Company Overview, available on the Investors page of Digital Realty's website at www.digitalrealty.com. The Company Overview is updated periodically, and may contain material information and updates. To receive e-mail alerts when the Company Overview is updated, please visit the Investors page of Digital Realty's website.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties is a fully integrated real estate investment trust that develops, redevelops, acquires, manages, operates and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space totaling 50.3 million square feet and consisting of 167 office properties (including eight properties under construction), six residential properties (including four properties under construction), five retail properties and one hotel. The Company is one of the largest owners and developers of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC.

