DigitalDevelopersFund (DDF) Achieves Market Cap of $289,306.00

DigitalDevelopersFund (CURRENCY:DDF) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. One DigitalDevelopersFund token can now be purchased for $0.0565 or 0.00000850 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and HitBTC. DigitalDevelopersFund has a market capitalization of $289,306.00 and approximately $28.00 worth of DigitalDevelopersFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DigitalDevelopersFund has traded down 24.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007273 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002929 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.37 or 0.00757461 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00014594 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015014 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00175207 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00038275 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00053259 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About DigitalDevelopersFund

DigitalDevelopersFund’s genesis date was June 27th, 2017. DigitalDevelopersFund’s total supply is 6,428,932 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,118,307 tokens. DigitalDevelopersFund’s official Twitter account is @DigitalDevFund and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DigitalDevelopersFund is www.digitaldevelopersfund.com.

DigitalDevelopersFund Token Trading

DigitalDevelopersFund can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to purchase DigitalDevelopersFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalDevelopersFund must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalDevelopersFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

