James I. Freeman Sells 8,357 Shares of Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Stock

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Director James I. Freeman sold 8,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.05, for a total value of $702,405.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 270,224 shares in the company, valued at $22,712,327.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:DDS traded down $1.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $78.44. The stock had a trading volume of 442,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,172. Dillard’s has a 52 week low of $45.51 and a 52 week high of $88.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,263.62, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.08.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $1.00. Dillard’s had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. Dillard’s’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Dillard’s will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Dillard’s announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 2.3% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 4.1% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 27,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 59.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DDS. ValuEngine raised Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of Dillard’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Dillard’s in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dillard’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.25.

About Dillard’s

Dillard's, Inc operates as fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishing retailer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Construction. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

