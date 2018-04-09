Head to Head Contrast: Dimension Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMTX) & Shire-Nps Pharmaceuticals (NPSP)

Shire-Nps Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: NPSP) and Dimension Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMTX) are both companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Shire-Nps Pharmaceuticals and Dimension Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shire-Nps Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Dimension Therapeutics $11.47 million 13.08 -$49.00 million N/A N/A

Shire-Nps Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Dimension Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Shire-Nps Pharmaceuticals and Dimension Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shire-Nps Pharmaceuticals -2.96% -5.98% -2.77% Dimension Therapeutics -378.28% -240.95% -118.91%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Shire-Nps Pharmaceuticals and Dimension Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shire-Nps Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Dimension Therapeutics 0 4 1 0 2.20

Dimension Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $4.60, suggesting a potential downside of 22.65%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.3% of Dimension Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Dimension Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Dimension Therapeutics beats Shire-Nps Pharmaceuticals on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

Shire-Nps Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NPS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NPS) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on delivering therapies that transform the lives of patients with rare diseases. The Company’s primary product Gattex 0.05 mg/kg/d (teduglutide [rDNA origin]) for injection, for subcutaneous use was approved the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of adult patients with short bowel syndrome (SBS) who are dependent on parenteral support. The Company’s second principal product, Natpara (recombinant human parathyroid hormone 1-84 [rDNA origin] injection, has been developed for hypoparathyroidism, a rare multidimensional disorder characterized by deficient or absent parathyroid hormone (PTH). The Company has collaborations or royalty agreements with Amgen, Janssen, GlaxoSmithKline and Kyowa Hakko Kirin.

Dimension Therapeutics Company Profile

Dimension Therapeutics, Inc. is a gene therapy company. The Company is focused on discovering and developing therapeutic products for people living with rare diseases associated with the liver and caused by genetic mutations. It has programs for hemophilia B, hemophilia A, ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency, and glycogen storage disease type Ia (GSDIa). The Company’s gene therapy product candidates and programs are designed to provide a functional copy of an abnormal or missing gene using the advanced adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based vector delivery technology. DTX101 is the Company’s lead gene therapy product candidate designed to deliver Factor IX (FIX), gene expression in patients with hemophilia B. DTX201 is its Factor VIII (FVIII) gene therapy program for the treatment of hemophilia A. DTX301 is its gene therapy product candidate designed for the treatment of patients with OTC deficiency. DTX401 is its gene therapy program for the treatment of patients with GSDIa.

