Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, March 16th.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on DIOD. Sidoti raised Diodes from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Diodes from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Benchmark raised Diodes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet cut Diodes from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Diodes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Diodes presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Shares of DIOD traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.98. The company had a trading volume of 237,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,792. The company has a market cap of $1,449.14, a P/E ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Diodes has a 52-week low of $22.44 and a 52-week high of $35.36.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $268.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.62 million. Diodes had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. Diodes’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Diodes will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Diodes news, VP Julie Holland sold 2,829 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total transaction of $82,663.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 68,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,693.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 12,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $396,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,207 shares in the company, valued at $21,258,831. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,829 shares of company stock worth $672,463. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Diodes by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,080,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $145,660,000 after acquiring an additional 204,420 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 7.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,475,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,023,000 after purchasing an additional 227,672 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,176,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,736,000 after purchasing an additional 552,299 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 0.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 491,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 486,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,956,000 after purchasing an additional 17,068 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

