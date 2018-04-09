Direxion Daily China Bear 3x Shares ETF Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Thursday, March 29th (YANG)

Direxion Daily China Bear 3x Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:YANG)’s stock is going to reverse split on the morning of Thursday, March 29th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, March 28th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, March 28th.

Shares of NYSEARCA YANG traded up $3.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.01. 209,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,350. Direxion Daily China Bear 3x Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $36.30 and a 1-year high of $130.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 20th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direxion Daily China Bear 3x Shares ETF stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily China Bear 3x Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:YANG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.24% of Direxion Daily China Bear 3x Shares ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Direxion Daily China Bear 3x Shares ETF

Direxion Daily China Bear 3x Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

