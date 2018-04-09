Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) Shares Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ) by 291.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,308 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.34% of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FAZ. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares by 433.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,352,000 after buying an additional 650,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares by 584.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 243,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,843,000 after buying an additional 207,705 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares by 492.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 212,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,490,000 after buying an additional 177,009 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 103,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 26,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares by 394.8% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 24,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 19,501 shares during the last quarter.

FAZ opened at $11.74 on Monday. Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $20.71.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0146 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 20th.

About Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3x Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

